Live: Lionesses victory parade aerial footage as thousands celebrate England Euro 2025 victory
Watch live aerial footage of England’s homecoming victory tour as the Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2025 win on Tuesday (29 July).
Fans will be able to join in with the celebrations as the England Women’s team travel down The Mall on an open-top bus at 12.10 pm.
The team, joined by coach Sarina Wiegman, will then take to the stage for a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace hosted by former England star Alex Scott.
According to reports, up to 50,000 Lionesses fans are expected to line The Mall to catch a glimpse of the winning team, who were victorious in securing their second successive European Championship win on Sunday (27 July).
The team played against Spain in Basel in the Euro 2025 final, where they won following a tense 120-minute game which ended in a penalty shootout, with England won at 3-1.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said that the parade “will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history”, though recommended fans arrive early in order to secure a good spot.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments