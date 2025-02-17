Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trainee lawyer is suing a top Knightsbridge plastic surgeon for £75,000 after she says she was left lumpy and lopsided from botched liposuction.

Anna Sabreze, 49, claims she was promised a "perfect Instagrammable body" after going to Dr Mike Comins to have her body fat reduced in January 2020.

Instead, she says, she ended up with "unevenness, prominent dimples, scarring and an asymmetrical body shape".

London's High Court heard Ms Sabreze underwent a Vaser Liposuction procedure, a high-tech combination of traditional liposuction and ultrasound waves. The procedure cost £5,850.

However. "she was not happy with the result" and is now suing Dr Comins and two specialist cosmetic surgery companies, claiming a refund, tens of thousands pounds for revision surgery and damages for physical and psychological injuries.

During a pre-trial hearing last week, Mr Justice Ritchie told the court that Ms Sabreze claims that before agreeing to the surgery she was given an "assurance" that "a perfect Instagram body was possible".

Lawyers for Dr Comins and the other defendants are fighting the claim, denying making the promise and insisting that Ms Sabreze was given a "warning" that she might be left "lumpy" by the procedure.

open image in gallery Anna Sabreze claims she was given an assurance that ‘a perfect Instagram body was possible’ ( Getty Images )

Vaser liposuction is an invasive procedure, which is used to change the contours and shape of the body through the removal of persistent fat deposits.

The technology sends out ultrasonic frequency waves to break down fat cells, before the plastic surgeon removes excess fat through liposuction.

The court heard Ms Sabreze, who describes herself as a student barrister on her LinkedIn page, underwent the Vaser liposuction on 10 January 2020, with Dr Comins carrying out the procedure.

But shortly afterward, she complained that she was "not happy with the results" and claimed she had been left with "unevenness and prominent dimples," the judge said.

"She says she has been left with an asymmetrical body shape, significant scarring and has suffered a psychological impact," he added.

"She says that, had she been given the appropriate information, she would not have had the surgery at all."

Ms Sabreze is suing under contract law, claiming that she was not given sufficient information about the risks of the procedure for her to have given informed consent.

However lawyers for Dr Comins, deny any wrongdoing and say Ms Sabreze was told of the potential risk in a "warning email" before the surgery took place.

open image in gallery Anna Sabreze is suing under contract law ( Supplied by Champion News )

The defendants say she was clearly told that the possible "side effects and risks" of her having the Vaser surgery included "lumpiness, scarring, dimpling, contour irregularity and laxity of skin".

They also claim she was told that her "expectations" for the procedure needed to be lowered.

The pre-trial hearing adjourned after half a day in court and the case is now set to return for trial at a later date.

Lawyers for the defendants said outside court the claim is valued at around £75,000.

On his social media, Dr Comins is described as an "Award Winning Vaser Liposuction Surgeon" with "21 Years Of Experience.

"The website for his Knightsbridge clinic describes how Dr Comins introduced the Vaser technique to the UK in 2008.

It adds: "His ongoing contributions to medical aesthetics, especially in body sculpting, have earned him global recognition as a foremost authority on VASER Liposuction.

"With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Dr Comins has performed over 5,000 VASER liposuction treatments in the past 16 years".