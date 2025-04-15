Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The advertising regulator has banned a number of adverts for bum lifts that “irresponsibly pressured” women into booking the cosmetic procedure.

After launching six investigations towards the end of last year, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has now ruled that all six of the ads for liquid Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) “irresponsibly pressured consumers into booking, trivialised the risks of liquid BBLs, or exploited women’s insecurities surrounding body image”.

The ASA banned the ads over breaches of its rules, ordering the six companies to not advertise the cosmetic surgery similarly in the future.

It warned advertisers it will take immediate action against rule breakers and emphasised its expectation that they “exercise a high level of caution when promoting procedures that carry significant risks and currently lack formal regulation”.

The regulator also raised broader concerns over the “irresponsible” advertising of liquid BBLs in general, with Wednesday’s rulings forming part of a wider crackdown.

open image in gallery Alice Webb died following a non-surgical liquid BBL procedure at a UK clinic ( PA Media )

In October, it launched a targeted sweep of UK-based advertisers of cosmetic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic interventions via its Active Ad Monitoring system, which uses AI to comb through online ads.

Some businesses were found to not be following the advertising rules, triggering the six investigations into ads by Beautyjenics Ltd, Bomb Doll Aesthetics, CCskinlondondubai, EME Aesthetics & Beauty Academy Ltd t/a eme_aesthetics, NKD Medical Ltd t/a Dr Dacu London, and Rejuvenate Academy Ltd t/a Rejuvenate Clinic & Academy. The Independent has approached all six companies for comment.

The adverts investigated by the ASA were all paid-for ads on social media.

Among them was a paid-for Facebook ad for CCskinlondondubai, a cosmetic treatment provider, seen in November 2024.

It featured an image of a gift-wrapped present and text that stated “SALE BLACK FRIDAY BBL. HIP DIP. BREAST”, alongside a list of procedures and their prices, with the word “sale” superimposed in the background several times, while text in the caption stated: “Get the curves and contours you’ve always wanted with our safe and effective body filler treatments. Feel confident every step of the way! Safe, proven, and beautifully natural results. Expertly qualified team.”

The regulator found the time-limited offer “created a sense of undue urgency to book” and “had not been prepared in a socially responsible manner”. It also ruled that the caption “exploited women’s insecurities around body image and linked confidence to cosmetic procedures” and “detracted from the seriousness of the decision to undertake a cosmetic intervention”, which “trivialised the risks of the surgery”.

The other ads similary came under fire for short-term offers and deals, false claims surrounding the safety and risks of the procedure, and problematic content about women’s bodies.

Liquid BBLs, which can legally be carried out by untrained individuals in the UK, involves injecting hyaluronic acid to change the shape of the buttocks or breasts.

Last year, The Independent reported that hundreds of women have been rushed to hospital after getting botched bum lifts and breast enlargements from unregulated practitioners – with one woman, Alice Webb, even dying following the procedure in a UK clinic in September.

Describing how the ASA “is generally concerned about the irresponsible advertising of liquid BBLs”, it said: “Choosing to undergo a cosmetic procedure is a serious decision, so ads that trivialise this, exploit insecurities, or pressure consumers can cause real harm. We're particularly concerned about these type of ads for liquid BBLs, given the procedure is currently unregulated and is known to be high risk.

“We expect advertisers to exercise a high level of caution when promoting procedures that carry significant risks and currently lack formal regulation, and today’s rulings send a clear message that we won't hesitate to take action if they break the rules. We plan to continue this work through follow-up monitoring and compliance action to make sure the cosmetic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic interventions industries are advertising responsibly.”