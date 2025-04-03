MP: Charities supporting gambling addicts at risk of closure without funding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charities which provide support to those with gambling addictions are at risk of closure because of a lack of distribution of vital funding, a Conservative MP has claimed.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the Government is “working hard” to resolve any gaps in funding, after Mike Wood accused it of “dithering” over the gambling levy.

This came as Labour MP Joe Powell called for restrictions on gambling advertising, after one of his constituents who had a gambling disorder took his own life.

Ms Nandy said the Government expects advertising to be “socially responsible” and the gambling industry must “further raise standards”.

Speaking in the Commons, Kingswinford and South Staffordshire MP Mr Wood said: “The Secretary of State may not know that (charity) Gordon Moody face having to suspend their residential treatment because of the Government’s dithering over how to distribute funds from the gambling levy.

“Will the Secretary of state now finally get a grip before other fantastic charities with expertise like Gordon Moody have to shut their doors?”

Ms Nandy replied: “We’re absolutely clear that we don’t want any gaps in funding. The minister for civil society and the minister for gambling, who sits in the other place, have met with representatives of industry, we’re working hard to make sure that we resolve this.”

Earlier in culture, media and sport questions, Mr Powell raised the case of Luke Ashton, who died in 2021 with debts of £18,000.

The Kensington and Bayswater MP said: “I recently met with the family of Luke, a devoted husband, father of two, and passionate Leicester City fan.

“Luke developed a gambling addiction in 2018, and though he self-excluded and repaid debts with his wife’s support, he relapsed during the pandemic.

“And in 2021 tragically took his own life, with the inquest finding his gambling disorder contributed to his death, that Betfair failed to act, and issuing a prevention of future deaths report to Betfair, DCMS and the Gambling Commission.

“Can I ask the Secretary of State, in light of this tragic case, and calls today from over 30 local government and council leaders for reform on betting shops, will she set out what action the Government is taking to restrict gambling advertising and better protect people like Luke from gambling harms?”

Ms Nandy replied: “Can I extend my sincere condolences to his constituent’s family, who I believe are here today. I’m so sorry to hear about their loss.

“We believe as a Government that advertising should be socially responsible. The minister for gambling has set the gambling industry a clear task to further raise standards, to make sure that levels of gambling advertising do not exacerbate harm, and we will continue to review the evidence, including the case, the very tragic case, that he talks about today, to make sure we get this right.”

Labour MP Naushabah Khan (Gillingham and Rainham) called for the Government to take steps to prevent young people becoming gambling addicts.

She told the Commons a report by the Gambling Commission in November 2024 found the “proportion of young people between the ages of 11 and 17 experiencing problem gambling increased by 114% in just one year”.

Ms Nandy said “there is clear evidence that there are particularly problems for young people” and the Government is taking “key harm reduction” measures.