Lisa Nandy says she has changed her mind about abolishing royal family

The minister had said during the 2020 Labour leadership campaign she would vote to scrap the monarchy if such a vote was held.

David Lynch
Wednesday 09 April 2025 09:25 BST
Lisa Nandy is Culture Secretary in the UK Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lisa Nandy is Culture Secretary in the UK Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

A senior Government minister who previously called for the monarchy to be scrapped has said she has changed her mind about the royals.

Lisa Nandy said during the 2020 Labour leadership campaign she would vote to abolish the monarchy if such a ballot was held, but she insisted it would not be a priority for her.

Ms Nandy was asked by ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday whether she had changed her mind in the years since, during which Labour has come to power and she has begun serving as Culture Secretary.

“I have, actually, yeah,” she replied.

Ms Nandy said she had been able to work closely with members of the royal family since coming into Government, on issues like tackling knife crime, and the UK Soft Power Council aimed at extending Britain’s influence abroad.

She added: “Yes, I have changed my mind about that. I think, in principle I believe that people should have the power to decide who rules them.

“But I think the monarchy under the Queen and under this current King command strong public support.

“I think right now, if you look at the turmoil going on in the world, then we do need a royal family who are able to help us to deliver the benefits to Britain.

“So I’m not afraid to say when I change my mind and I have changed my mind about that.”

