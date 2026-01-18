Security services will not be ‘exempt’ from Hillsborough Law, says Nandy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The security services will not be “exempt” from the Hillsborough Law, the Culture Secretary has said amid fears from campaigners and backbench Labour MPs that the duty of candour is being watered down.

The mayors of Liverpool and Manchester have called on the Government to withdraw an amendment to the Hillsborough Law that “creates too broad an opt-out” for the security services.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said on Saturday that the amendment “risks undermining the spirit of the legislation”.

Amendments proposed by the Government on Wednesday brought spies within the scope of the legislation, subject to the approval of the head of their service.

However, campaigners have argued this would allow those running the security services to decide whether to disclose information.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the “challenge is to make sure that this applies to the security services without fear or favour” and that they can “continue to do their jobs”.

Ms Nandy told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I just want to be really clear, the security services won’t be exempt.”

She added that it was important to “never ever end up in a situation like we did with the Manchester Arena inquiry” where “security services are able to withhold information and present an inaccurate picture to families and to a public inquiry for a very long time”.

Some campaigners have warned that a draft version of the legislation – formally known as the Public Office (Accountability) Bill – might allow intelligence chiefs to “hide serious failures behind a vague claim of national security”.

The Wigan MP rejected a suggestion that the plans could be withdrawn amid the threat of backbench opposition to it and said the Government is talking to families and campaigners.

MPs had been due to debate the Hillsborough Law this week but the discussion was pushed back until Monday to allow the Government to propose changes that might address campaigners’ concerns.

Ms Nandy added: “I’m confident that we’re going to resolve it. How it plays out tomorrow at the moment, is dependent on those conversations that we have, but those conversations are going on right now.”

Labour Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said that duty of candour regarding the security services was “vital” for families who have campaigned for the Hillsborough Law.

Ms Brabin told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that the legislation was “95% there” but “without the trust and confidence of the families it’s going to be very difficult”.

The Labour mayor said: “I think the duty of candour is so vital for the justice for these families that have been fighting for decades.

“You can do it privately with a judge. There are ways to do it.”

Ms Brabin added: “This government has shown an appetite to slow things down, to get things right.

“And I think this is a historic landmark piece of legislation, it’s really worth leaning in to get it right.”

The Hillsborough Law takes its name from the 1989 stadium crush in Sheffield, which led to the death of 97 football fans at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.