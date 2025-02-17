Woman shot dead outside pub on Valentine’s Day named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was shot dead outside a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day has been named by police.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

Her suspected killer is believed to have fallen from the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, that links Dartford with Essex across the Thames, after the murder.

Police said a car and gun were found near the bridge, and that a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier.

Officers are now focusing on searches to recover him from the water.

It is not yet clear whether the gun was legally owned.

The landlady of The Three Horseshoes Michelle Thomas described customers “screaming, shouting and crying” as they realised what had happened.

She told Sky News that she was preparing for the Valentine’s dinner service when she heard two loud bangs that she initially thought were fireworks.

About 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

“People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening,” she told Sky.

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

She told the broadcaster the victim had been to the pub before but “wasn’t a regular”.

Police have said that the suspect was known to the victim.

There had been no prior contact between the police and the victim or suspect.