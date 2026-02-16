Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Proceedings due to get under way in Natalie McNally murder trial

Stephen McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering her.

Natalie McNally died in December 2022 (Family Handout/PA)
Natalie McNally died in December 2022 (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Proceedings are expected to get under way later in the trial of a man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh four years ago.

The 32-year-old, who worked in marketing, had been 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her home in Lurgan on December 18 2022.

Stephen McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering her.

Jury selection is expected to take place at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

Ms McNally’s family had feared the trial would be further delayed as criminal barristers continue strike action in a long-running dispute over the fees paid for legal aid work.

The escalated action effectively halted Crown Court cases involving people who required legal aid.

However, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) agreed to exempt the case from the industrial action.

Mr Justice Patrick Kinney expressed his gratitude at the barristers making the case an exemption from their strike during a preliminary hearing in January.

