Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an urgent appeal to find her missing niece.

The “Don’t Say Love” singer said late on Monday night that 13-year-old Faith was missing in Buckinghamshire.

The teenager was last seen in High Wycombe town centre and was without a mobile phone or any money, Pinnock said.

In an appeal to her fans on Instagram, the 32-year-old said: “Please share. My niece Faith is missing.

“She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack in High Wycombe town centre.

“Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money.

“Police have been informed but we are yet to find her.”

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Faith was reported missing to Thames Valley Police yesterday evening.

The Little Mix singer shared an appeal on Instagram ( Leigh-Anne Pinnock )

“Officers are working to locate her. If anyone has any information on where she might be, please call 101 quoting 2053 of yesterday’s date (22/7).”

Pinnock also shared two photos of her niece, one showing her wearing glasses and with a red streak in her hair, and another in which she is wearing the backpack described in the appeal.

The singer previously shared a photo of her niece in 2018, which stated: “My niece of 7 years once said she didn’t like her Afro & wanted to look like the other girls in her class, it broke my heart that she didn’t consider what she had as beautiful.

“Love your curls, love your Afro..we need to teach young black girls that it IS just as beautiful.”

Pinnock grew up in High Wycombe before joining pop group Little Mix, which was put together on the X Factor TV series in 2011.

The group continued as a trio until 2022 after bandmate Jesy Nelson’s departure in late 2020, with Pinnock later releasing her own music in 2023.