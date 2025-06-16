Cathedral has listing status upgraded to recognise ‘architectural brilliance’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cathedral which is said to have transformed British design has had its listing status upgraded to recognise the building’s “architectural brilliance”.

The Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool, often referred to locally as a “wigwam” due to its unique shape, has been awarded Grade I listed status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, following advice from Historic England.

The listing recognises the building, previously graded as Grade II*, as “of exceptional interest” and is a standard only awarded to about 2.5% of listed buildings.

Archbishop of Liverpool John Sherrington said: “I welcome the announcement that Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King has been recognised as a Grade I listed building.

“It commands the Liverpool skyline and is visible for miles around. The building has been described as ‘the soul of the city’ and brings hope to thousands who visit each year.”

The Catholic cathedral, which sits at the opposite end of Hope Street to its Anglican counterpart, was designed by Sir Frederick Gibberd and built between 1962 and 1967.

The structure features a central lantern which was filled with coloured glass, using a technique designed specifically for the building.

Sarah Charlesworth, from Historic England, said: “Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral transformed British cathedral design with its revolutionary centralised plan, representing a radical departure from traditional designs.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said the building was an “instantly recognisable symbol of Liverpool”.

She said: “This recognition rightly honours its architectural significance and the prominent place it holds in our skyline – a true jewel in Liverpool’s crown.”

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram added: “Liverpool is a city with a proud architectural and cultural heritage, and the Metropolitan Cathedral is one of its most iconic landmarks.

“The bold, modern design broke new ground and has become a beacon of faith, hope and innovation, not just for our region but across the world.”

The cathedral was built over a crypt, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, which was intended to be part of a grand classical-style building that began in the 1930s, before financial constraints and the outbreak of the Second World War led to construction being halted.

Historic England said the upgrade of listing status reflected a deeper understand of Sir Frederick’s architectural vision and “the cathedral’s significance as an international example of progressive Roman Catholic architecture during the mid-20th century”.

Catherine Croft, director of The Twentieth Century Society, a charity which campaigns to save modern architectural and design heritage, said: “The ‘Wigwam’ or ‘The Mersey Funnel’, as it’s affectionately known among locals, is unique in world architecture and has long been a powerful homecoming beacon for Liverpudlians.

“Liverpool now rightly has two magnificent Grade I listed cathedrals which together demonstrate just how varied, exciting, and emotionally uplifting 20th century architecture can be.

“A great vessel of post-war glass, sculpture and design, the listing upgrade will help ensure the modernist cathedral’s careful long-term conservation and appreciation by all who visit – to worship or just to marvel.”

Historic England has also enhanced the existing Grade II listing for Hopwood Hall Chapel in Middleton, Greater Manchester, which was built in 1964 to Sir Frederick’s designs and shares features including the lantern tower of concrete and glass.