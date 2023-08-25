Jump to content

Man, 28, charged with murder of council worker who was shot in Liverpool

Authorities say Ian Fitzgibbon was arrested by the Spanish National Police

Jordan Reynolds
Friday 25 August 2023 04:12
<p>Ashley Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home</p>

A man has been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in the back garden of her home.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, was charged with the murder of Ashley Dale, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 21 August last year.

Mr Fitzgibbon was arrested by the Spanish National Police and extradited from Spain, with the support of the NCA’s National Extradition Unit, on Thursday afternoon on a Trade and Co-operation agreement, Merseyside Police said.

Fitzgibbon, from St Helens, has also been charged with conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison, possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion sub-machine gun pistol and associated ammunition with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon namely a Skorpion sub-machine gun and associated ammunition.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, have been charged with Dale’s murder and are due to stand trial on 2 October.

