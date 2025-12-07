Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
In Pictures: Dashing through the streets, charity Santas on the way

Thousands of runners were dressed in festive attire for fundraising runs in Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Press Association Reporter
Sunday 07 December 2025 13:24 GMT
Hundreds of people take part in the annual festive Santa Dash through Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of people donned running shoes and Santa costumes as Liverpool began its Christmas countdown with what is described as the UK’s biggest festive 5k fun run.

First staged in 2004, the Liverpool Santa Dash participants are encouraged to fundraise for one of eight charities to support the city.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh the Santa Dash brought a splash of red and white to Princes Street Gardens.

Some of the runners went to extra effort to match the Christmas theme.

After the run, participants had coffee or waited for a bus home, although one found another alternative to a sleigh home.

In Edinburgh, the Santa Dash through Princes Street Gardens raised money for the charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

