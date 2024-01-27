Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major incident has been declared as a huge fire tears through Liverpool city centre.

Firefighters have urged people to avoid Fox Street amid fears the fire will cause what appears to be an unfinished development building to collapse.

The smoke could be seen billowing out for miles across the Mersey and inside Goodison Park were thousands were gathered to watch a home FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

The fire could be seen in Goodison Park ahead of Kick-Off (REUTERS)

The unfinished development block where the fire is believed to have broken out is right next to the historic Saint Mary of the Angels church where the Liverpool Philharmonic regularly plays.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 2.18pm on Saturday and arrived to find a four-storey building measuring 100 metres by 50 metres “well alight”.

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area and nearby residents and businesses to close windows and doors. There are no reports of any casualties, according to Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

Scarlett O’Neill, was evacuated from her home in Fox Street.

She told the Liverpool Echo: “We rang the fire service and saw the flames getting bigger. It was worrying so we decided to grab some things and leave as the smoke intensified and you could feel the heat coming from the fire through the flat windows.

“It got a lot worse very fast and there was lots of debris flying around.

“We’ve all had to find a place to stay tonight as they aren’t letting us back in the building.”

A statement on Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service’s website says: “The incident is no longer classed as a major incident and successful firefighting tactics have resulted in the fire being greatly reduced, with the main body of fire now extinguished.

“Great Homer Street has been reopened for vehicle access.”

Previously they said: “The fire is divided into 4 sectors, with ground monitor main branch hoses, multiple main branch hoses and a combined platform ladder in use.

“12 fire engines and 2 aerial appliances are still on scene. Merseyside Police are also in attendance and are assisting MFRS with the evacuation of the building. A cordon is in place around the building and the wider area, with road closures in place.

“Road closures have been introduced on Great Homer Street, Fox Street, Rose Place, Great Richmond Street, Richmond Brow, Netherfield Road South, Everton Brow and Prince Edwin Street to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

