Newcastle United fans travel to London in hope of ending trophy drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans will head to the capital this weekend hoping their team will end their 56-year-old trophy drought by beating high-flying Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Since the Magpies lifted the Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1969, Liverpool have won an impressive 38 major trophies.

And it is 70 years since the Black and Whites won a domestic trophy.

The last time the teams met, in the league on February 26, Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win – and they sit comfortably top of the Premier League table, seemingly headed for the title.

Liverpool are the Carabao Cup holders and bookmakers give them around a 75% probability of winning, compared with 25% for Newcastle.

Nevertheless, Newcastle fans will flood the capital in the hope of finally bringing a trophy back to Tyneside.

Mark Lowerson, from Durham, will be at the final with son Harvey, 14, and they are making a weekend of it with friends.

He said: “We both feel very excited first and foremost and making those memories together is the most important thing to us.

“We feel confident anything can happen in a final as you know, if we can hit the heights of the Arsenal semi-final we are in with a chance.

“It is frightening to think how much of an impact it would have on the fans and the whole city, and for us personally it would be incredible.

“Two finals in three seasons – let’s make it happen on Sunday.

“Having experienced it the last time with Harvey, we always said it was the best experience ever and I have no doubt this will match it or be even better.

“We can’t wait.”

Liverpool, knocked out of the Champions League this week and with their eyes on the Premier League, could be distracted for the League Cup final.

But lifelong Liverpool fan Mark Kilgallon, 51, said: “Liverpool have a rich history in the League Cup, the fans take it seriously as it’s in our blood.

“Last year’s final was a perfect example, with ‘the kids’ stepping up and the fans belting out one of the greatest renditions of ‘Allez Allez Allez’ to help push the team over the line.

“That said, if Liverpool weren’t in the final, I’d love to see Newcastle win.

“There’s a real affinity between Geordies and Scousers… we’re both passionate, working class cities that live and breathe football.

“So whilst I believe we will bring number 10 home, I’ve got plenty of respect for Newcastle and the Toon Army.”

Two years ago, the Newcastle fans made a weekend of it when the side got to the final of the same cup competition, only to be beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

On that occasion, the black and white fans filled Trafalgar Square and made a party the night before the game.

This time, the famous square will be closed as it will be being prepared for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday. Newcastle fans will gather in Covent Garden instead.

Fans groups have urged fellow supporters to respect the space by cleaning up after themselves and to leave a good impression of the Geordie faithful.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We want fans visiting London this weekend to have a great time.

“There is lots of useful advice on the Wembley Stadium website which we’d encourage everyone to read.

“In past years, fans from visiting teams have used Trafalgar Square as a gathering point on Saturdays ahead of a Sunday match.

“That won’t be possible this weekend as the square will be closed to prepare for an upcoming event.

“Fans are advised to make alternative arrangements and to do so in advance.

“While we know many fans will be planning to have a drink and enjoy themselves, it’s in everyone’s interest that it doesn’t cross the line from celebration into antisocial or disorderly behaviour.

“Officers will intervene swiftly if it does.”

Brent Council will enforce a no-street drinking zone around Wembley and police have powers to take alcohol off people if they are being disorderly in the West End, the spokesperson said.

He added: “We will have officers deployed both in central London and around Wembley Stadium throughout the weekend to provide a reassuring presence and to respond to any incidents.

“Any fans with concerns shouldn’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Train operator LNER has put on extra services for fans heading from the North East.

British Transport Police has asked operators to run alcohol-free trains to the North East from the capital after 7.30pm on Sunday.

Liverpool fans travelling by train from Merseyside have been warned there are engineering works on the line, which could case disruption to services.