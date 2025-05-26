Watch: Police hold press conference after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool Premier League parade
Watch as Merseyside Police held a press conference after a car crashed into the crowd at Liverpool’s Premier League parade on Monday (26 May).
Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle which ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool city centre during the club’s Premier League victory parade.
A 53-year-old man, who police described as white, British and from the Merseyside area, was arrested at the scene of the incident in Water Street at 6pm on Monday.
Footage circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.
Witnesses described seeing a grey people carrier driving through the crowd before angry bystanders tried to smash its windows.
Prime minister Keir Starmer is among those who have spoken out after the incident, calling the scenes in “appalling”.
