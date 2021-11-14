Police are dealing with an “incident” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where members of the public are being turned away.

It comes after images of a car on fire – allegedly in the hospital’s car park – and another burnt out were shared on social media.

One of the people who posted the photos to Twitter claimed his friend who “works” at the NHS site had sent them to him.

Meanwhile, footage shared by the Liverpool Echo shows a thick cloud of smoke appearing to originate from the car park – though it is not possible to see what is actually burning. Two loud bangs can also be heard in the clip.

Armed officers have been spotted at the scene, according to reporters there, as well as an ambulance, forensics team and fire and rescue service.

Local media photographed a bomb disposal unit arriving at the hospital, too.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”

Alan Weston, of the Echo, shared images and video of a police helicopter flying above the scene too. “Force helicopter has been circling over the ... Women’s hospital for the past few minutes,” he wrote.

“A large number of police officers and vehicles can still be seen behind the cordoned off area at the main entrance to the Women’s, off Upper Parliament St,” Mr Weston added.

Police are expected to provide an update on the situation shortly, with the Echo reporting that chief constable Serena Kennedy has now arrived at the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available