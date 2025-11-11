Living In A Box singer Richard Darbyshire dies aged 65

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Living In A Box frontman Richard Darbyshire has died at the age of 65, his bandmates have announced.

Darbyshire performed with the synth-pop group, founded by keyboardist Marcus Vere and drummer Anthony “Tich” Critchlow, for several years up until 1990 and later joined them for a reunion tour in 2004.

In a post to the band’s website, Vere and Critchlow said: “It is with immense sadness that we have to announce the passing of Richard Darbyshire, founder member and lead singer with Living In A Box from 1987-1990.

“Richard was an incredible talent – what a voice! His vocal skills knew no bounds, from the driving raw power of our first, eponymous hit song, to the tender heart-melting charm of Room In Your Heart, Richard, truly, could do it all.

“His guitar playing, though less recognised, was equally accomplished. As a songwriter, Richard was at the heart of everything we did; a pure craftsman and a master of his art.

“In some ways Richard was the most reluctant of ‘pop stars’, always eschewing the limelight that inevitably came with the success we had.

“He hated the photo shoots, the interviews, the TV appearances and thought it was all a bit daft. He was happiest in the studio, guitar in hand, working on the next song.

“Richard, wherever you are, Tich and I will miss you dearly. The laughs we had, the wildcat ride we went on, will never be forgotten.”

Living In A Box signed with Chrysalis Records in December 1985 and went on to release albums Living In A Box (1987) and Gatecrashing (1989), with the band splitting in 1990 over differences with the record company.

They were best known for their self-titled hit, which peaked at number five in the UK singles chart, and also had a top 10 hit with Blow The House Down, which included guitar from Queen’s Sir Brian May.

In 2004 the band reunited for the Here And Now arena tour but Darbyshire decided to retire from the music industry shortly after.

The band now perform with their third singer, Bryan Chambers.