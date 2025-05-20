£5 billion welfare cuts needed to ‘save’ system, Kendall to say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Work and Pensions Secretary will stand firm on Labour’s £5 billion plans for welfare cuts on Wednesday, arguing that reform is needed to make sure the system survives.

Liz Kendall is expected to say there is a “risk” the welfare state would collapse without the proposed changes, which include tightening the eligibility criteria for the main disability benefit in England, the personal independence payment (Pip).

Restricting Pip would slash benefits for about 800,000 people, while the sickness-related element of universal credit is also set to be cut.

The package of measures is aimed at reducing the number of working-age people on sickness benefits, which grew during the pandemic and has remained high since.

The Government hopes the proposals can save £5 billion a year by the end of the decade.

“Unless we ensure public money is focused on those with the greatest need and is spent in ways that have the best chance of improving people’s lives, the risk is the welfare state won’t be there for people who really need it in the future,” she is expected to say in a speech to the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank.

She will say the Government is “grasping the nettle of welfare reform. Not for the sake of it, but to save it”.

The aim is to give people “opportunities” so they can “build a better life”, she will say.

The Government appears intent to press ahead with the plans amid mounting opposition.

Some 100 Labour MPs – more than a quarter of the party’s parliamentary numbers – are reported to have signed a letter urging ministers to scale back welfare cuts under consideration.

In a separate, earlier letter, 42 MPs said the cuts were “impossible to support”.

Rachel Reeves’s local Labour party, Leeds West and Pudsey Constituency Labour Party (CLP), has, meanwhile, agreed to write to the Chancellor voicing its opposition to the cuts.

In a motion seen by the PA news agency, the CLP said disabled people “are not responsible for the state of the national finances and should not be made to pay the price for Tory economic mismanagement”.

Media reports have suggested ministers could remove the two-child benefit cap or reconsider its decision to means-test the winter fuel payment for pensioners to placate Labour rebels.