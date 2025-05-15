Scot tackles 100km desert trek two years after heart transplant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man is set to attempt a 100km trek through the Sahara Desert, two years after receiving a life-saving heart transplant.

Fraser Wilson, 48, underwent the transplant in 2023 when his health deteriorated as a result of a genetic heart condition called cardiomyopathy.

The illness had previously claimed the lives of four members of his family, including his mother.

The Glaswegian was just 14 when he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, which then progressed to heart failure, resulting in him being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in 2018.

However his health continued to go downhill, resulting in him spending more than five months in NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank before becoming one of a record 40 Scots to receive a heart transplant in 2023.

Mr Wilson’s cousin Louise Campbell, from Wishaw, also has genetic cardiomyopathy and they were both 45 when they had heart transplants at the hospital.

Two years on, bank worker Mr Wilson said he is undertaking the four-and-a-half day, 100km trek in southern Morocco to prove to himself that he can “do anything”.

He said: “I feel better than ever and grateful for having the opportunity of a heart transplant.

“The benefit to me has been life-changing, waking up every day with this amazing perspective in life because you’re just grateful for still being here.

“You honestly want to start grabbing opportunities as they arise.

“The trek is really well organised, (the) regime during the trek is largely self-driven, with some guidance from the event organisers, and I am doing some rigorous training in preparation for the trek, but I’m loving it because it gives me a real reason to get fit.

“I’ve started doing personal training at the gym and I’m getting a lot more walking in. I did the 14-mile Kiltwalk at the end of April, which was brilliant.”

November’s trek is organised by Mr Wilson’s employer Lloyds Bank, and he will be taking part alongside 90 of his colleagues. He has set himself a target of raising £4,000 for homelessness charity Crisis.

The 48-year-old is also a member of the Glasgow Adult Transplant Sport Team, and is set to participate in the British Transplant Games in Oxford later this year.

“Being part of the team and the games provides a level of comfort and knowledge that you don’t have, like non-transplanted people, so it feels like quite an exclusive group that you’re a part of, as well as having that ongoing contact with people with the same experience as you,” he explained.

“It’s not all about your transplant, we enjoy ourselves and have a lot of fun.”

Mr Wilson acknowledged the support and aftercare he has received from the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service based at NHS Golden Jubilee, which provides lifelong aftercare for transplant patients.

He has also attended events such as the heart transplant Christmas lunch, which provides all Scottish patients with the opportunity to connect with other transplant recipients.

NHS Golden Jubilee transplant co-ordinator Jane Lockhart said: “Being able to look after our patients, like Fraser, and see how their lives improve after a transplant is an absolute privilege for our team.

“Fraser’s journey highlights the importance of organ donation and shows just how lives can not only be saved but transformed as well, and we’d like to wish Fraser and his colleagues all the best in this amazing adventure.”

For more information about the trek, and to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/fraser-sahara.