UK’s biggest property value hotspots of 2025 revealed by Lloyds

Plymouth, Stafford and Wigan have been identified as the “housing hotspots” of 2025.

The port city of Plymouth in Devon recorded the steepest rise in the value of homes during the last year in the locations analysed by Lloyds, with property values rising by 12.6% on average compared with the previous year, according to the latest analysis from Lloyds, based on its own mortgage data.

Stafford and Wigan also recorded double-digit growth, with prices up by 12.0% and 10.5% respectively.

Wakefield, Mansfield, Woking, Liverpool, Rugby, Falkirk and Hull also made the top 10 hotspots.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds, said: “Our customers’ dream homes are found in pockets around the UK and we’ve supported thousands of people to take their next home-buying step this year.

“While property prices play a role, choosing where to live is also about finding a place that feels right – a community you connect with, a commute that works for you, and a lifestyle that fits you.”

The South East dominated the locations where the value of homes fell or grew most slowly in the past year, the report said. Crawley and High Wycombe recorded the sharpest declines, with home values falling by 8.9% and 7.4% respectively.

A 6.4% fall in average property values was also recorded in Chester, but the north west of England overall recorded growth of 3.7% in property values, the report said.

Lloyds also recorded a 5.2% fall in average property values in Cardiff, despite home values rising in Wales by 2.3% generally.

Ms Bryden added: “If you’ve got your heart set on a particular location, it’s worth taking time out to do some research and see what’s happening with prices there, as swings in value at a local level can make a big difference to how much you may need for a deposit, stamp duty or wider moving costs.

“If you’re open to exploring, you might find places where your money goes further. Northern regions and Scotland are still generally more affordable than the south of England, with a huge amount to offer in terms of culture and history, alongside some of the most beautiful parts of the UK countryside.”

Lloyds compared the 12 months to October 2025 with the same months running to October 2024 for its research. Locations were only included where Lloyds Banking Group had made a minimum of 150 mortgage offers during the period, excluding buy-to-let and shared ownership.

On a less localised level, Lloyds said that most parts of the UK recorded growth in the value of homes in 2025.

Northern Ireland led the way with growth of 5.8%, although property values fell in London by 0.1% on average.

Here are the top 10 locations with the biggest percentage increases in average home values recorded by Lloyds, with the average home value in 2025 and the cash and percentage increase compared with the previous year:

1. Plymouth, South West, £278,808, £31,229, 12.6%

2. Stafford, West Midlands, £321,248, £34,516, 12.0%

3. Wigan, North West, £249,562, £23,740, 10.5%

=4. Wakefield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £286,268, £22,887, 8.7%

=4. Mansfield, East Midlands, £243,251, £19,444, 8.7%

6. Woking, South East, £560,499, £42,046, 8.1%

7. Liverpool, North West, £254,550, £17,686, 7.5%

8. Rugby, West Midlands, £374,653, £25,450, 7.3%

9. Falkirk, Scotland, £238,512, £15,794, 7.1%

10. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, £199,348, £12,206, 6.5%

And here are the top 10 locations with the biggest percentage falls in average home values recorded by Lloyds, with the with the average home value in 2025 and the cash and percentage change compared with the previous year:

1. Crawley, South East, £372,202, minus £36,317, minus 8.9%

2. High Wycombe, South East, £436,379, minus £34,994, minus 7.4%

3. Chester, North West, £340,415, minus £23,114, minus 6.4%

4. Solihull, West Midlands, £390,292, minus £25,976, minus 6.2%

5. Worcester, West Midlands, £331,977, minus £21,724, minus 6.1%

6. Cardiff, Wales, £310,577, minus £17,079, minus 5.2%

7. Cheltenham, South West, £411,593, minus £21,616, minus 5.0%

8. Brighton, South East, £404,874, minus £20,254, minus 4.8%

=9. Barnsley, Yorkshire and the Humber, £215,552, minus £10,624, minus 4.7%

=9. Stockport, North West, 330,654, minus 16,289, minus 4.7%

Here are average home values in 2025 followed by the annual increase or decrease in cash and percentage terms, according to Lloyds:

Northern Ireland, £240,486, £13,255, 5.8%

Scotland, £257,399, £9,302, 3.7%

North West, £281,722, £9,933, 3.7%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £270,856, £9,501, 3.6%

South West, £360,317, £9,278, 2.6%

East Midlands, £297,588, £6,953, 2.4%

Wales, £262,854, £5,961, 2.3%

East of England, £417,897, £8,853, 2.2%

West Midlands, £304,640, £3,856, 1.3%

North East, £224,725, £1,787, 0.8%

South East, £452,961, £3,507, 0.8%

London, £574,514, minus £342, minus 0.1%