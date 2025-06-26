LNER is ‘blueprint’ for train nationalisation, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LNER is the “blueprint” for renationalising all train services in Britain, the rail minister said.

Lord Hendy praised the operator for putting “passengers first” and described it as a “trailblazer for innovation”.

LNER, which was brought into public ownership in 2018, is the country’s fastest-growing long-distance operator.

It carried 23.7 million passengers in the year to the end of March.

That is the second year in a row it has set a new record for annual journeys on the East Coast Main Line, which connects London’s King’s Cross station with Aberdeen via cities such as Peterborough, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

In December the operator will run an additional 37 daily weekday services, as it increases its hourly frequencies between King’s Cross and Newcastle from two to three.

It will also enhance its weekend services.

In 2023, LNER became the first operator to trial the 70-min Flex ticket, which provides passengers with some flexibility and is aimed at easing the fares system.

The operator was also included in a partnership which fitted antennas inside two tunnels to boost mobile connectivity as trains approach and leave King’s Cross.

Lord Hendy said: “LNER is making more journeys than ever under public ownership and has become a trailblazer for innovation across our railways from trialling simpler tickets to using antennas to boost wi-fi.

“They’ve proven time and again that public ownership can deliver cutting-edge services that put passengers first, and this is a blueprint that we’ll be following as we overhaul the rail network and set up Great British Railways (GBR).”

GBR is an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and train operation.

LNER managing director David Horne said public ownership has “given us the platform to innovate, grow and focus on delivering for the people and places we serve”.

He went on: “We’ve shown that a publicly owned railway can lead the industry – from digital ticketing and greener trains to inclusive travel and simpler fares.”

South Western Railway became the first operator to be renationalised under the Labour Government on May 25.

The next will be c2c – which runs between London and Essex – on July 20, with Greater Anglia following on October 12.