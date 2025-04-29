Mapped: Every council where local elections have been postponed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As voters head to the polls on Thursday there are four regional mayoralties and 1,750 council seats up for grabs.

But controversy hangs over the contests after elections were delayed in nine areas amid an overhaul of local government in England.

Nigel Farage has said “five and half million people in this country are being denied their vote”, but deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has defended the postponements.

open image in gallery As the country prepares for local elections, controversy hangs over the delay of some contests ( PA )

It comes amid the abolition of two-tier councils, such as district and county, which are being scrapped and replaced with single regional authorities governed by mayors, unveiled in December. Ms Rayner said she is “not in the business of holding elections to bodies that won’t exist”.

But, with polls pointing to a bumper night for Mr Farage’s insurgent right-wing party on Thursday, speculation has been rife that the contests were delayed for political gain.

The areas where elections that had been due in May will be postponed are:

Norfolk County Council

Suffolk County Council

Essex County Council

Thurrock

East Sussex

West Sussex

Isle of Wight

The government said the timing of the May elections affected their planning for devolution, particularly alongside the reorganisation of local government.

Any councils struggling to manage the reorganisation alongside organising May elections were given permission by the council to delay polling day for a year.

Ms Rayner, who is also the housing, communities and local government secretary, said the government was “not in the business of holding elections to bodies that won’t exist”, so votes will be held in May next year after the expected reorganisation.

Ministers say nearly four-fifths of residents in England will have councils with devolved powers after the shake-up.

Consultations will be launched on the plans in six areas: Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton and Hampshire & Solent.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner is scrapping the system of two-tier councils ( PA )

Two new mayoral authorities will be established – in Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire. Devon and Torbay will become a combined county authority, as will Lancashire.

Kingston and Surbiton Greens posted on social media: “Solidarity with our neighbouring Green Party branches and their candidates in Surrey and in other counties who’ve just been denied democracy because their local elections this may have been postponed.”

Lib Dems’ leader Ed Davey said: “The delay of so many local elections is a disgraceful stitch-up between Labour and the Conservatives. Where elections are still happening, the Liberal Democrats will campaign hard to build on last year’s historic election wins and give communities the strong voice they deserve.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage seized on the announcement to claim: “Labour and the Tories have officially cancelled 5.5m votes in May,” as he posted a petition calling for county council elections to go ahead.