Body found in search for 15-year-old paddleboarder missing in loch
The boy had been reported missing on Saturday
The search for a teenage boy who vanished while paddleboarding in a Fife loch has ended in tragedy, with a body discovered.
The 15-year-old was reported missing from Loch Ore, near Lochgelly, on Saturday evening.
Emergency services were alerted to Loch Ore, within Loch Ore Meadows, at approximately 5.25pm on Saturday, following a "report of concern" for the boy.
A search operation was launched, involving a coastguard helicopter and rescue teams from St Andrews, Queensferry, and Leven, in an effort to locate the missing teenager.
Police confirmed that at about 1.20pm on Sunday the body of a male youth had been recovered from the water.
They said formal identification is yet to take place, but that the family of the missing teenager have been informed.
Police added that there are not thought be any suspicious circumstances, and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments