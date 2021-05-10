Lockdown easing: Which rules will change from 17 May?

England is due to take its next step out of lockdown on Monday 17 May, with Boris Johnson set to confirm the country will move onto phase 3 of the government’s roadmap as planned.

The third lifting of restrictions since the nation began emerging from lockdown in March will see all but the most high-risk businesses reopen indoors and socialising inside permitted once more.

Mr Johnson is also expected to announce some physical contact can resume between different household groups, with the removal of some social distancing requirements allowing family and frinds to hug again.

What rules will change on 17 May?