Delay to 21 June lockdown lifting would be ‘weeks, not months’, scientist says

Any delay to the June 21 reopening from lockdown in England would likely be by weeks rather than months, an expert has said.

Professor Robin Shattock also questioned why people appear “absolutely obsessed” with needing a date for restrictions ending rather than following the data.

But he warned that despite the continued success of the vaccine rollout, the public should not see themselves as living in “Fortress UK” because the rest of the world needs to get access to jabs too.

Concern is growing among scientists about the spread of the coronavirusvariantfirst identified in India as up to three-quarters of new infections involved variant B.1.617.2, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed last week.

Despite the issues raised this week Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted there is “nothing in the data at the moment” to prevent ending restrictions on June 21.

It comes as data released today by Public Health England shows that while the number of people being treated in hospital for coronavirus is falling, the number of cases have increased across all age groups, with the largest rise among young people.

Prof Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, speaking at the Royal Society of Medicine webinar said: “We’ve done incredibly well in the UK with rollout of vaccines but we can’t think of ourselves as Fortress UK.

“We need to get those vaccines rolled out to the rest of the world.”

When it comes to the June 21 proposed unlocking date, Prof Shattock said lifting restrictions too quickly could mean we “lose those gains that we’ve got” and said any delay in moving to reopen would likely not be very lengthy.

He said: “I think we still need to look very carefully at the data.

“I’m still concerned about having enough people having vaccines in the areas particularly where we are seeing higher levels of the Delta variant.

“And so we just need to be careful we don’t unlock too quickly and lose those gains that we’ve got.

“If we are talking about a delay, we’re talking about a delay of weeks, not months anymore, that could be very significant.”

Professor Peter Openshaw, who joined him for discussion on Thursday, branded it “unethical” not to share surplus vaccines with the rest of the world.

He called for the “over purchasing that we and others have done” to be addressed “so as to reduce transmission, and reduce disease amongst those who will definitely benefit a great deal (from vaccines)”.

Additional reporting by PA