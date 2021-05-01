It is now almost three weeks since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were last eased in England and the data suggests there has been no significant impact on infection rates.

Pub beer gardens, hairdressers, non-essential shops and theme parks were all allowed to reopen on 12 April in line with the government’s so-called roadmap to normality. It also became legal to once again meet outdoors in groups of six.

Now, ministers and scientists are already eyeing the next lot of rule-lifting which is set to happen on 17 May.

So, what exactly will we be allowed to do by the end of this month that we cannot do now?

Gatherings of up to 30 people will be permitted outdoors again, while the rule of six and two-household rule will be applicable indoors once more.

Pubs and restaurants will reopen fully, as will cinemas, children’s play areas, museums, theatres, hotels and B&Bs.

Some large events will be able to take place, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events, while controlled indoor events of up to 1,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity (whichever is lower) will be permitted. Outdoor events with a capacity of either 50 per cent or 4,000 people will also be allowed to go ahead.

The government also plans to make a special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or 25 per cent of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events, including wakes. A broader range of stand-alone life events will also be permitted at this step, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

All such lifting still remain dependent on the government’s four tests. These include the success of the vaccination rollout; the effectiveness of the vaccination programme at reducing hospital admissions and deaths; infection rates; and the impact of any new coronavirus variants.

At present, although the numbers of people being given jabs appears to have slowed, ministers and scientists largely appear confident that the 17 May date will be achieved.

Things are slightly different in the other home nations.

No new changes will happen in Northern Ireland until 24 May at the earliest. Only then will indoor hospitality and indoor visitor attractions – such as museums – be reopened; indoor group exercise permitted; and some indoor mixing of different households in private accommodation allowed. Wedding which are currently in pause will be able to take place once more.

In Wales, gyms and leisure centres are set to reopen on Monday with people also allowed to meet one other household indoors. Then on 17 May, community centres, pubs, cinemas and theatres, museums will open, pending a review to be published for days earlier.

One the same date in Scotland, meanwhile, all areas of the country are expected to be moved within its tier system to Level Two.

That will mean up to four people from no more than two households can socialise indoors in a private home; while hospitality venues return to "greater normality, cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls will reopen, and adult contact sports can resume.