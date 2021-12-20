Should the UK be put into lockdown ahead of Christmas? Tell us in our poll

We want to know how you feel about your Christmas plans as Omicron cases soar and if you would want any extra restrictions in place

Furvah Shah
Monday 20 December 2021 16:47
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread across the UK and the country reaches its highest daily case numbers, many are calling for another national lockdown to help stop the spread.

The new variant was first reported in South Africa and is thought to be the most transmissible along with showing resistance to current vaccines.

The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the variant and 37, 101 cases so far, with over 12,000 of those confirmed on Sunday. Hospitalisations are also increasing with 900 patients admitted in one day.

Omicron presents new, milder symptoms which are like those of a common cold – such as a headache, runny nose and the known coronavirus symptoms of a new cough and loss of smell.

Currently, face masks are mandatory again in places such as public transport and shops, but many feel this is not enough.

The sharp rise in cases has brought calls for further restrictions before Christmas, including another national lockdown.

Some ministers are allegedly resisting calls from scientists to introduce more measures as the spread of the variant speeds up, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has not ruled out further Covid restrictions.

Do you think we should be in a lockdown for Christmas? Tell us in our poll below.

