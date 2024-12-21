Lockerbie Bombing disaster: What happened on the day Pan Am Flight 103 exploded?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The father of a Lockerbie bombing victim has urged Sir Keir Starmer to publish everything the UK knows about the tragedy.

Dr Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora died on the plane after it exploded over the Scottish town, claimed it was “fishy” so much information had not been released about the disaster.

It comes exactly 36 years since the attack which claimed the lives of 270 people four days before Christmas on 21 December 1988.

“Here we are, 36 years down the road, and we know a lot of material has been kept out of public view,” Mr Swire told BBC News.

“Why isn’t it in the public interest to release it after 36 years? I think that’s something a lot of people would think is pretty fishy.”

In 2001, former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the murders of 270 people by the introduction of an explosive device onto a civilian aircraft.

However, prosecutors have always maintained that Megrahi acted with others in carrying out the attack.

open image in gallery Jim Swire (in 2007) has urged Sir Keir Starmer to publish everything the UK knows about the tragedy ( Getty Images )

Libyan national Abu Agila Masud, who is alleged to have helped make the bomb, is due to go on trial in the US in May 2025 facing three charges, which he denies.

Here, The Independent takes has put together a timeline of the tragedy, its aftermath and what is known about the atrocity.

21 December 1988: Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York explodes 31,000 feet over Lockerbie, 38 minutes after take-off from London. The 259 people on board the Boeing 747 are killed, along with 11 people on the ground.

13 November 1991: US and British investigators indict Libyans Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah on 270 counts of murder, conspiracy to murder and violating Britain’s 1982 Aviation Security Act.

The men were accused of being Libyan intelligence agents.

open image in gallery Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is the only person to have been convicted in connection with the Lockerbie bombing (Crown Office/PA) ( PA Media )

15 April 1992: The UN Security Council imposes sanctions on air travel and arms sales over Libya’s refusal to hand the suspects over for trial in a Scottish court.

August 1998: Britain and the United States propose trying the suspects in the Netherlands under Scottish law.

5 April 1999: The suspects are taken into Dutch custody after flying from Tripoli to an airbase near the Hague and are formally charged with the bombing. UN sanctions against Libya are suspended as agreed.

open image in gallery Wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103 near Lockerbie after it exploded just minutes after taking off from London Heathrow ( Getty )

3 May 2000: The trial of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, 48, and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, 44, opens at Camp Zeist, a specially convened Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands. Both of the accused deny murder, external.

31 January 2001: Megrahi is found guilty of murder after the historic trial under Scottish law in the Netherlands. Megrahi’s co-accused, Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, is found not guilty and told he is free to return home.

14 August 2003: Lawyers acting for families of the Lockerbie bombing victims say they have reached agreement with Libya on the payment of compensation, external.

open image in gallery The bombing claimed 270 lives, including 11 on the ground in Lockerbie (PA) ( PA Archive )

The deal to set up a $2.7billion (£1.7billion) fund was struck with Libyan officials after negotiations in London.

31 October 2008: The father of one of the victims of the Lockerbie bombing reiterates his call for Megrahi to be released after the killer was diagnosed with cancer.

20 August 2009: The Scottish government releases Megrahi on compassionate grounds, external. He returns home to Libya aboard a jet belonging to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

20 May 2012: Abdelbaset al-Megrahi dies at his home in Tripoli, aged 60

22 December 2020: On the 32nd anniversary of the atrocity, the US announces it has filed charges against a Libyan suspected of making the bomb.

11 December 2022: It emerges that Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, the Libyan man accused of making the bomb which destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, is in United States custody.

9 December 2024: Part of the Pan Am flight 103 was transported to the US in preparation for the trial of Abu Agila Mohammad Masud.