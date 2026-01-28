Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade aerospace defence factory
The demonstration took place at the Leonardo UK factory in Edinburgh.
Pro-Palestine campaigners have staged a protest outside an aerospace defence factory in Edinburgh.
The demonstrators said Leonardo UK make components for F-35 combat aircraft, which they say are used by Israel.
They are calling on Leonardo UK to drop its F-35 contract with Lockheed Martin, which produces the aircraft.
Around 100 protesters, some holding Palestine flags, blockaded the entrance to the factory on Wednesday morning.
Andy, 30, who did not wish to give his surname, said: “We want to encourage workers of Leonardo to take action within their trade union to end this F-35 contract with Lockheed Martin, and amplify the voices of Palestine Action prisoners who have been on hunger strike in British prisons.”
Asleem, a 29-year-old health charity worker who also took part, said: “Officially there has been a ‘ceasefire’, but the indiscriminate killing and maiming has not ceased.”
A Leonardo spokesperson said: “Leonardo UK is subject to UK Government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.
“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and neighbours is our first priority.
“Aggression towards, or the intimidation of, our people, who work hard to support the security and defence of the UK, is not acceptable.”
