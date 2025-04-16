Police name 21-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in south London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have named a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south London as Giovanny Rendon Bedoya.

Emergency services were called to Hillingdon Street in Walworth at 9.16pm on Monday, after reports of a stabbing and sightings of several people carrying knives.

Mr Bedoya was treated by the London Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “On Monday, we received multiple 999 calls, to Hillingdon Street, SE17 reporting that a young man had been stabbed and a number of people were seen carrying knives.

“On arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man who had sustained serious stab injuries. He was treated by the London Ambulance Service before he was sadly pronounced dead on scene.

“I can now name the victim as Giovanny Rendon Bedoya from Walworth.

“His next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Six people were arrested.

Three have since been released with no further action and the others have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Ms Blackburn appealed for witnesses, adding: “We believe there were many people in the area who saw the group, who haven’t yet come forward to speak to police.

“Were you in the Hillingdon Street area on Monday evening? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see anyone carrying a knife? If so, please contact police.”

Detective Superintendent Emma Bond, Acting Basic Command Unit Commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I recognise that this incident has caused deep concern across our communities.

“I want to reassure you all today that we are working around the clock to find the perpetrators of this attack and to bring them to justice.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days and we have more neighbourhood officers on patrol in the surrounding areas this week.

“If anyone has any concerns then please do approach these officers, or their local neighbourhood teams, as we are here to help.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting CAD7392/14APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.