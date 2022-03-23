A chemical leak at London’s Olympic Park left 29 people in hospital after “noxious fumes” were released at a swimming pool.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the Aquatic Centre in Stratford during the major incident on Wednesday morning.

Swimmer Grahame Redman, evacuated from the pool in his bathing suit, told The Independent an alarm went off around 9.35am and staff urged swimmers to evacuate.

Schoolchildren were also evacuated from the pool as well as attendants of a parents and babies swimming class, he explained.

“The staff were very organised in getting us out they had foil blankets for us immediately when we came out,” he said.

“There were some people who needed oxygen masks, the children were sharing the masks around.”

Firefighters were called out to the major incident on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Jordan Williams, a lift engineer working at a neighbouring building site at the time of the evacuation said he was coming out of work when he saw several emergency services approaching the centre with children being treated at the scene.

“Once I got my stuff outside all the ambulance came in and they started closing the road off so I could tell it was quite serious. I’ve worked here a year and a half and we’ve never had anything like this before.”

Emergency services were called around 9.45am after a chemical reaction led to a high level of chlorine gas release prompting an urgent evacuation of the centre, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

According to London Ambulance Service 29 people were hospitalised with 48 people treated at the scene with “minor breathing difficulties”.

Emergency services were called out to the Aquatics Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“We sent a significant number of resources including 13 ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, two medics in fast response cars, two incident response officers, a medical incident advisor and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART),” Darren Farmer, London Ambulance Service Gold Commander said.

“We also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance,” he added.

LFB confirmed that a number of people were receiving treatment following the evacuation and called for residents in the immediate vicinity to close their windows and doors while the premises is ventilated.

Swimmers including the school children were wrapped in foil while they were ushered into a nearby cafe following the evacuation.

The gas release occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took a delivery of pool chemicals, according to GLL, which operates the London Aquatics Centre.

A GLL spokesperson said: “The emergency services were called and some of our customers have required medical treatment due to breathing difficulties. We are working to support all those affected.

A casualty is treated by paramedics after emergency services evacuated the pool (Getty Images)

“We are awaiting guidance from the facilities management company, LLDC and the emergency services on when the Centre will be able to reopen.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning”.

“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated,” he said.

Fire crews from Stratford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene which is still cordoned off.

Hundreds of people left the pool and dozens were treated for breathing issues at the scene (Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police said officers were on the scene following a “leak of noxious fumes”.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were alerted by London Fire Brigade at 9.53am to a leak of noxious fumes at the Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Park.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service have also attended the scene. A number of people have been evacuated from the premises.”

London Aquatic Centre said it is “awaiting guidance on when the centre will be able to reopen.”