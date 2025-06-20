Race horse sculpture by Sir Alfred Munnings to be sold at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sculpture of “one of the most celebrated racehorses of the last century” is to be sold at auction.

The piece, by Sir Alfred Munnings, who is known as one of Britain’s greatest equestrian painters, will go under the hammer at Christie’s London on July 2.

Racehorse Brown Jack had six consecutive victories at Ascot between 1929 and 1934.

The tabletop bronze sculpture was created in an edition of just five, and is currently owned by the Munnings Art Museum in Colchester, Essex, which also owns a second.

Scarlett Walsh, sculpture specialist at Christie’s London, said: “Sir Alfred Munnings is rightly celebrated as one of Britain’s greatest equestrian painters, and Brown Jack reveals his extraordinary ability to capture the character and form of the horse in three dimensions.

“Executed with anatomical precision and deep personal affection, the work stands as a powerful tribute to one of the most iconic racehorses in British sporting history.

“Brown Jack offers collectors a rare opportunity to own a work of remarkable artistic and historical significance, also with outstanding provenance. It is a masterpiece of equine portraiture and a lasting testament to the artist’s lifelong devotion to the subject he loved most.”

The sculpture is estimated to sell for up to £300,000 at the auction, Christie’s Old Masters To Modern Day Sale: Paintings, Drawings, Sculpture.