Rival groups clash outside London asylum hotel as police issue arrest warnings

Rival protest groups have clashed outside a London asylum hotel as police issued an urgent arrest warning.

Several demonstrators were detained by officer on Saturday (2 August) after clashing with rival groups at a protest against the use of the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London, to accommodate asylum seekers.

People believed to be migrants earlier on Saturday watched the protests from the hotel’s windows, with some waving and blowing kisses as demonstrators chanted and banged drums in the street below.

A man wearing an England football shirt was detained by police after a confrontation with officers.

A group of anti-fascist protesters blocked a junction outside the hotel.

Officers then pushed into the crowd to detain several people, dragging them out by their arms and legs.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest against the use of the Islington hotel was organised by local residents under the banner “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as other groups including Finsbury Park Mosque and Islington Labour Party, took place.

Police said the anti-asylum hotel protest had been “endorsed by groups from outside the local community which is likely to increase the number of people attending”.

Online groups that have voiced support for the protest include “Patriots of Britain” and “Together for the Children”.

The Metropolitan Police said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

A counter-protester outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel said he wants migrants to “feel safe” in the UK.

Student Pat Prendergast, 21, said: “I want people to feel safe. I think the (rival protesters) over there are making people feel unsafe.

“I want to stand up in solidarity and say that, you know, we want people here. We want migrants. We want asylum seekers.”

A noticeably smaller group of protesters waved union flags and held banners outside the hotel. “Get these scum off our streets”, one man chanted in the direction of the hotel.

A large group of masked protesters dressed in black chanting “we are anti-fascist” appeared from a side street and marched towards the rival group outside the hotel.

There were brief clashes before police rushed in to separate the two groups.

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, in charge of the force’s policing operation, said: “We have been in discussions with the organisers of both protests in recent days, building on the ongoing engagement between local officers, community groups and partners.

“We understand that there are strongly held views on all sides.

“Our officers will police without fear or favour, ensuring those exercising their right to protest can do so safely, but intervening at the first sign of actions that cross the line into criminality.

“We have used our powers under the Public Order Act to put conditions in place to prevent serious disorder and to minimise serious disruption to the lives of people and businesses in the local community.

“Those conditions identify two distinct protest areas where the protests must take place, meaning the groups will be separated but still within sight and sound of each other.”

Elsewhere across the UK, there were also posts online advertising a “for our children, for our future” protest in Newcastle outside The New Bridge Hotel.

A “stop the far right and fascists in Newcastle” counter-protest has been organised by Stand Up To Racism at the nearby Laing Art Gallery.

Northumbria Police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, about 100 people attended a protest outside the Stanwell Hotel in Spelthorne, Surrey, on Friday evening, during which a packet of lit firelighters was thrown at police, Surrey Police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson and inquiries are ongoing to trace another suspect, the force said.

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and aggravated trespass following a protest at the same location on Thursday evening.