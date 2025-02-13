Medical staff failed to swiftly give antibiotics to doctor’s son, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Medical staff failed to swiftly administer antibiotics to the son of the one of the hospital’s senior doctors, who was showing signs of sepsis, before he died, an inquest has heard.

William Hewes died aged 22 at Homerton University Hospital in January 2023 within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

The sporty 6ft 6in young man, who was studying history and politics at university, was said to have been fit and healthy before the infection.

Deborah Burns, Mr Hewes’ mother, is a consultant paediatrician at the east London hospital and has been a doctor there for more than 20 years.

According to the family’s lawyers, they believe the hospital failed to ensure antibiotics were administered to Mr Hewes as soon as possible and within an hour of his arrival, as per national guidelines, despite Dr Burns repeatedly raising the alarm that he needed them and had not received them.

An inquest into his death heard evidence on Thursday from several medical staff on shift that night at Homerton Hospital.

Bow Coroners’ Court heard Mr Hewes arrived at the hospital at 12.06am, was admitted to the hospital’s resuscitation area – “resus” – and received antibiotics at about 1.25am.

Rebecca McMillan, who was the emergency medicine registrar that night, grew emotional as she told the coroner what she would have done differently, and said from the moment she saw Mr Hewes she believed he might die.

I do recall standing outside the resus room with (Nurse Balatico) where she asked if I was okay and said that I looked really upset when I realised that antibiotics had not been given Rebecca McMillan, doctor

Giving her account of the evening, Dr McMillan said she became “immediately very concerned” about sepsis when she examined Mr Hewes.

She said she told nurses working in resus the type and dose of antibiotics he needed but said: “I don’t know that I was clear who I was directing my instruction to.”

She left resus at 12.42am and told the court she would have expected the antibiotics to be administered within 10 minutes of her departure.

But at about 1.17am she realised Mr Hewes had not received the medicine.

“I do recall standing outside the resus room with (nurse Marianela Balatico) where she asked if I was okay and said that I looked really upset when I realised that antibiotics had not been given,” she said.

“We had a conversation along the lines of we didn’t understand how this had happened. We were both upset when we realised that this hadn’t happened.”

It is disappointing that they didn’t speak to me on that night Luke Brown, senior charge nurse

Coroner Mary Hassell earlier relayed some of Ms Balatico’s previous evidence to the court in which she explained she had not been told which antibiotics to give and concentrated on relieving Mr Hewes’ symptoms.

“The antibiotics slipped my mind,” the nurse said.

Luke Brown, senior charge nurse on the night in question, told the court on Thursday that he “assumed” his team had given Mr Hewes antibiotics and that he did not at any point ask them about whether they had administered the medicine.

“That was an oversight from me,” he said.

He agreed that in a case of suspected sepsis antibiotics should be administered as soon as possible and, in any case, within one hour.

The nurse told the court he trusted the team he left in charge, including Ms Balatico who was a band five nurse, to escalate matters if they needed to, but added: “It is disappointing that they didn’t speak to me on that night.”

Asked if he heard Dr Burns repeatedly asking nursing staff whether they were giving her son antibiotics and telling them that he needed them urgently, Mr Brown said: “No, I didn’t hear that.”

On what he has learned, he said: “In hindsight, I would have gone in there within 60 minutes to make sure that antibiotics had been given and just check in with the resuscitation team.”

He agreed that he would now be more vigilant because of what happened to Mr Hewes but also explained that he had 60-80 other patients to look after on the night.

The inquest continues.