Four female news presenters settle age and sex discrimination claims with BBC
In reaching a settlement there is no acceptance of liability by the BBC, the PA news agency understands.
The BBC has agreed a settlement with four of its female news presenters over employment tribunal claims including age and sex discrimination.
Presenters Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh launched an employment tribunal against the BBC which was due to start next week, but will now not go ahead following the settlement.
Croxall, McVeigh and Madera alleged discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, being a union member and wages, while Giannone had alleged discrimination based on age, sex and wages.
Croxall, who has worked for the BBC since October 1991, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001.
She has also appeared on BBC One network news bulletins.
Since March 2012, Madera has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News and also appeared on BBC1 network news bulletins.
McVeigh, who has worked for the BBC since October 1995, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, since 2006.
She has also appeared on BBC network news.
Giannone started working for the BBC in January 2005.
She became a permanent staff member in April 2008 and has been a chief presenter on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.