Boy, 6, dies after falling from east London residential tower block

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A six-year-old boy has died after falling from a block of high-rise flats in east London.

Emergency services were called to reports of that a child fell from a height at a property on New City Road, Plaistow, just before 6am on Thursday morning.

A London Ambulance Service helicopter and ground crew attended the scene and treated a boy for his injuries.

The child was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, where a police cordon remained in place.

His family are aware of his death and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Evening Standard reported that the incident happened at Jacobs House.

View more

Luka Tunjic, 65, who said he lives in the building, told the newspaper: “I was very scared of the windows when my child was young.

“I always locked them as it can be so dangerous. I live on the tenth floor. I’m so sorry for my neighbours - it’s a tragedy.”

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We are deeply sorry to hear about this devastating incident, we extend our sincere condolences to all those affected.

“We have staff at the location to provide reassurance to residents at this difficult time while we work with partners to establish the full facts.”

The Metropolitan Police said the child’s death was being treated as “unexpected” and enquires were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his fall.

No arrests have been made.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this time,” the force said in a statement.