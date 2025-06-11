Woman rushed to hospital after crash between bus and bike on London Bridge
Commuters were faced with transport chaos after the bridge closed on Wednesday morning
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a collision between a bike and a bus outside London Bridge station.
City of London police officers were called to the scene at around 8am during the Wednesday morning rush hour, and closed the bridge to all northbound traffic.
The London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury.
As a result, Blackfriars Road between Scoresby Street and Meymott Street was forced to close while emergency services responded to the incident.
London Bridge has now reopened, but commuters have been warned that some bus routes remain on detour.
Chief Inspector James Minney, City of London Police, said in a statement: “City of London Police officers are attending the scene of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a cyclist at 8am on London Bridge.
“The bridge is currently closed to northbound traffic and we’d ask people to avoid the area.
“A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson: “We were called at 8.29am today (June 11) to reports of a road traffic collision on London Bridge, SE1.
“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager to the scene.
“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately five minutes.
“We treated a woman for a leg injury and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
