Independent
70 firefighters called to blaze on Electric Avenue

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from an area behind buildings on the busy south London shopping street.

David Lynch
Monday 07 July 2025 11:54 BST
Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton (David Lynch/PA)
Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton (David Lynch/PA) (PA Wire)

Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street.

Ten fire engines are also attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton, which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.

Brixton Tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.

Metropolitan Police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked.

Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above the buildings on Monday morning.

A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the street which hosts Brixton market.

