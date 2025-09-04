Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Next article

Liveupdated

London bus crash latest: Several injured after bus crashes into pedestrians outside Victoria station

Multiple people taken to hospital after bus mounted the pavement near one of London’s busiest stations

Bryony Gooch
Thursday 04 September 2025 10:48 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Bus crash injures several people at London Victoria

Several pedestrians and passengers have been injured after a bus crashed outside a major London station.

A large emergency response involving police, the London Ambulance service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Victoria Street next to London Victoria station after reports a route 24 bus mounted the pavement at around 8am.

The Metropolitan Police said a number of pedestrians and passengers on the bus had been injured and are in the process of being transported to hospital.

The driver of the bus was also taken to hospital and there are no fatalities reported currently, the force added in a statement.

Police have opened an investigation but no arrests have been made yet. The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time.

At least 14 people injured in bus crash - report

At least 14 people may have been injured after a bus mounted the pavement and crashed near Victoria Station.

A Transport for London source told the Standard that initial reports suggest at least 14 people may have been injured.

Met Police have said there are no fatalities currently.

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:47

Eyewitness reports the bus was 'going really fast and came off the road'

Eyewitness Emit Suker, 47, told PA that the bus which collided near London Victoria was “going really fast and came off the road”.

“It (the bus) was coming from Westminster – it was going really fast and came off the road.

“There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible.”

Another eyewitness told PA news agency: “I heard a massive crash – came outside and there was a woman on the floor with loads of people around her.

“Lots of people from the gym had run out to help her.”

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:46

Road remains closed with all vehicles diverted from the area

The road where a bus mounted the pavement in a major traffic collision has been closed with all vehicles diverted from the area.

Several people have been taken to hospital, although it remains unclear what caused the incident.

“The front of the bus is visibly damaged, with the windscreen smashed,” according to pictures and video on social media.

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:42

Watch: Ambulances respond to traffic collision near London Victoria

Bus crash injures several people near London Victoria
Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:38

TFL Bus chief shares thoughts with those injured in bus incident

Rosie Trew, TfL’s head of bus service delivery, has said: “Our thoughts are with the people who have been injured following a bus incident at Victoria Street.

“We are working with the police and the operator, Transport UK, to urgently investigate this incident.

“This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected.”

(PA)
Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:35

London Ambulance Service confirms major emergency response to road traffic collision

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called at 8.20am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Westminster.

“We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and a command support vehicle. We’ve also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

It remains unclear how many people have been taken to hospital amid the incident.

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:32

Major emergency response in place after London Victoria bus crash

Metropolitan Police, London Air Ambulance, London Ambulance and even the fire brigade have responded to a major traffic collision in London Victoria after a bus mounted the pavement.

Several people have been taken to hospital including passengers, pedestrians and the bus driver.

It remains unclear what caused the collision.

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:29

Bus driver hospitalised in London Victoria bus crash

The driver of the bus involved in the London Victoria collision has been taken to hospital, police have confirmed.

“We await an update on his condition”, the said.

It remains unclear what caused the bus collision at this point.

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:25

Pictures: Emergency services attend scene after bus crashes in London Victoria

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash in central London (James Manning/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash in central London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
Emergency services at the scene of the incident (James Manning/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of the incident (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:24

Met Police issue statement about London Victoria bus crash

Met Police have issued a statement following a major bus crash near Victoria station.

“Police are responding to reports of a collision at around 08:20hrs on Thursday, 4 September in Victoria Street, SW1 involving a bus and a number of pedestrians.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance are on scene.

“Several pedestrians and passengers on the bus are understood to be injured and are in the process of being transported to hospital, we await further information. There are no reported fatalities.

“The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

“ At this early stage in the investigation, no arrests have been made.

“The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time.

“ Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1605/4Sep.”

Bryony Gooch4 September 2025 10:23

