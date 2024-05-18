London bus destroyed after being engulfed by huge fire on suburban street

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A London bus was engulfed by flames and reduced to a blackened shell as dozens of firefighters rushed to put out the blaze on Saturday.

Five fire engines and 30 firefighters scrambled to the scene in Twickenham, south west London, at around 1.30pm as black smoke billowed into the air.

Crews from Twickenham, Heston and Kingston fire stations helped put out the fire. All passengers and the driver managed to escape unharmed, London’s Fire Brigade said.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters tackled a bus fire on Richmond Road in Twickenham.

( London Fire Brigade/X )

“One diesel single decker bus was destroyed by the fire. All passengers and the driver left the bus before the Brigade’s arrival. There are no reports of any injuries.

The road remains closed following the incident and people are advised to avoid the area for the rest of the day. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Brigade was called at 1.18pm and the incident was over for firefighters at 2.26pm. Crews from Twickenham, Richmond, Heston and Kingston fire stations attended the scene.”

A Met Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services were called at 1.20pm on Saturday, 18 May, to a bus on fire in Richmond Road, Twickenham.

“There were no reported injuries. Enquires continue alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues.”