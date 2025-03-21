Exhibition of ‘eternal and magical’ street art of 10Foot and Tox opens in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An exhibition of “eternal and magical” street art called Long Dark Tunnel created by graffiti writer 10Foot has opened in London.

Also featuring the work of Tox and Fume, the display opened in the city’s Piccadilly area on Thursday, after it featured in a special edition of Big Issue taken over by 10Foot, which saw Tox, who is dubbed the country’s “most imprisoned” graffiti writer, interviewed by Banksy.

Speaking about the exhibition, 10Foot, whose real name is Sam Moore, told the PA news agency: “At the extreme end of graffiti there’s a very small handful of super-gifted people who are beyond fascinating.

“Tox, Fume, Bas, they have the state breathing down their neck, they use social media and don’t earn a penny from their art.

“It makes no sense if you’re looking at it from a contemporary context but on a human level it’s eternal and magical.”

On its opening evening the exhibition saw large queues on the surrounding streets, with work on display including a graffitied London Underground train, tagged street signs and spray cans.

Speaking about his work, Tox, whose real name is Daniel Halpin and who claims to have been arrested more than 40 times, told PA: “Graffiti provided me with an outlet and an escape from my crime-ridden ends.

“The prison is real when you grow up in them ends, so graffiti saved me from longer prison sentences, shit mental health and being a burden on society.”

In 2011, Tox was jailed after admitting spraying his tag for more than 10 years, and prosecutors referred to him as “no Banksy”. That inspired Banksy to paint his Child Blowing Bubbles work in Camden, which featured Tox’s tag.

He is best known for spraying his basic tag on the London Underground network.

On his interview with Banksy, he added: “I’m really happy and grateful that he did it, I wasn’t sure if he’d be up for it. He stuck me up, and wrote my name in his work several times over the years and I know he’s a fan of my stuff, so I thought why not ask?

“It’s about being in the right place at the right time with the right people behind you.

“There’s loads of people out there making art, but there’s not as many people as dedicated as me, that have run across several live railway tracks in the middle of winter at rush hour just to get a tag on a random box.”

The Big Issue edited by 10Foot, which was released on Monday, is on course to become one of the publication’s best selling editions, but the artist said he is “not surprised” at its success as the UK is “gasping for good-faith thinking”.

He added: “I’m just really happy that the vendors have done so well, because it’s never been harder as a person without a home.

“It’s hostile out there, I’m ecstatic that the people I asked to write pieces are getting read more widely – I always feel like I’m surrounded by people who are far more interesting than what mainstream media offers us, it’s been a great experience.”

The magazine also features an Irish language poem from rap trio Kneecap, a short story by writer Jonathan Meades, and contributions from the musician and composer Mica Levi, as well as war reporter and Popular Front founder Jake Hanrahan.

The issue can be purchased from street vendors and online through the Big Issue Shop.