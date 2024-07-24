Jump to content

Three people killed after stationary vehicle hit on busy A-road in east London

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Rainham

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 24 July 2024 14:41
Police were called to the river (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police were called to the river (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Three people have died after a car smashed into a stationary vehicle on a busy A-road in east London.

Officers were called to a crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham last Monday evening. Before they arrived at the scene, another car collided with a vehicle a stationary vehicle on the carriageway.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. All of the fatalities occured during the second crash.

The incident took place within the Metropolitan Police area but close to the border with Essex Police.

Calls to the first collision were answered by Essex’s control room and the Met picked up those for the second.

No arrests have been made and both Essex Police and The Met have made referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (ICPO). The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and my thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving along this stretch of road around 10pm on July 15 and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”

East of England Ambulance Service was the first responder at the scene along with the London Fire Brigade.

The ICPO was approached for comment.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch at madeline.sherratt@independent.co.uk

