Pensioner dies after being ‘assaulted by fellow patient’ at London hospital

Andrew Farmer, 85, was injured on September 18 and died a week later.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 01 October 2025 10:20 BST
Andrew Farmer was allegedly injured by another patient (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Andrew Farmer was allegedly injured by another patient (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of an 85-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by a fellow patient at a west London hospital.

Andrew Farmer, from Ealing, west London, was injured at Charing Cross Hospital in Hammersmith on Thursday September 18, and died a week later.

His partner Paul Wrigley paid tribute in a statement that said: “My partner through thick and thin for 60 years. Now sadly missed.

“An Oxford First – whatever he touched, he touched deeply – opera, Devon topography, the underprivileged.

“Scholarly but with a wry sense of humour. Rest now, my dear friend.”

Anatoliy Podmazko, 70, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is next set to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday October 17.

Detective Inspector Kirsten Hadleigh said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this undoubtedly difficult time.

“We remain in close contact with Andrew’s loved ones and are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation.”

