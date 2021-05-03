Charing Cross: Police evacuate London station over suspicious package

Police evacuated Charing Cross station in London on Monday after reports of a suspicious package in nearby Villiers Street.

“Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a commercial property,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and roads in the area are closed.”

National Rail said no trains were running from the terminus or stopping at Waterloo East and that disruption was expected until at least 6.30pm.

“Train services may be delayed, revised, diverted to London Cannon Street or cancelled,” it said.

The incident affected the area between Trafalgar Square at the Embankment alongside the River Thames.

Police later said that “specialist officers have assessed the item and confirmed it was not suspicious.”

TfL said tubes were not calling at Embankment or Charing Cross station duing the disruption.