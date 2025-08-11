Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with murdering father and son in central London stabbing

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, from Chislehurst, Bromley, both died after reports of multiple stabbings in Southwark on July 28.

Harry Stedman
Monday 11 August 2025 07:11 BST
Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark (James Manning/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with murdering a father and son after a stabbing at a business premises in central London.

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, from Chislehurst, Bromley, both died after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, at around 1pm on July 28.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Hassan Cevik, 31, of Mount Pleasant Lane, Hackney, was arrested on July 28 before being taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was discharged from hospital on Saturday and charged with two counts of murder on Sunday.

Cevik was also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a 47-year-old man, and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

He will appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

