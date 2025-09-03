Restoration of Big Ben’s Elizabeth Tower shortlisted for architecture award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The restoration of the Elizabeth Tower, famous for housing the bell known as Big Ben at London’s Palace of Westminster, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Six projects are in the running for the Riba Stirling Prize, the UK’s highest accolade in architecture, including Appleby in south-east London, described as a pioneering model of housing for later living, and the new home of the London College of Fashion.

Also shortlisted are:

– Hastings House, which saw an ageing hillside home in East Sussex extended with a modern, timber-framed rear;

– South London’s Niwa House – meaning “garden home” in Japanese, which has an open-plan layout and is described as a “blueprint for accessible housing”;

– Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca’s new Discovery Centre in Cambridge.

The restoration of the Victorian Elizabeth Tower saw traditional materials and bespoke craftspeople used to rectify previous restoration mistakes and repair newly uncovered damage from the Second World War.

Improvements to accessibility, such as a new visitor lift, have opened up the monument to a broader audience.

Chris Williamson, president of Riba (Royal Institute of British Architects), said: “These projects demonstrate architecture’s unique ability to address some of the most urgent challenges of our time, responding with creativity, adaptability and care.

“From a monumental civic building that champions investment in arts and culture, to the sensitive restoration of one the nation’s most iconic landmarks, and a cutting-edge medical research facility, each offers a blueprint for how architecture can enrich society.

“At a time when quality housing is urgently needed across the country, the residential projects stand out for their inventive, human-centred design, from social housing that combats isolation in later life, to a bold home extension that celebrates reuse, and an accessible home that proves that beauty and accessibility can co-exist.

“Together these projects offer a hopeful vision for the future, one where architecture strengthens communities and helps shape a more sustainable and inclusive built environment.”

The winner of the Riba Stirling Prize 2025 will be announced at London’s Roundhouse on October 16.