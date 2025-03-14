MP to attempt to reach summit of Everest and return to London in seven days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An MP will attempt to climb to the summit of Mount Everest and return to London within seven days, to raise awareness of veteran welfare.

Veterans and people minister Alistair Carns, with three special forces veterans, will be attempting the challenge to raise £1 million for a number of armed forces and veterans’ charities in May.

The former Royal Marines colonel and his team plan to reach Everest base camp in a day and a half, climb to the 8,848 metre-high summit over three days, and descend, recover and return to the UK, within a week.

Mr Carns, 44, said: “Our objective is to unify the military community, especially the veterans who have served king and country, and to raise funds for their charities, especially those which support the families of those whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms.”

He joined the Royal Marines aged 19 and led several tours in Afghanistan during his 24-year military career.

He was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for exceptional operational service in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours, and elected MP for Birmingham Selly Oak in July 2024.

The expedition is being led by Major Garth Miller, 51, who is a seasoned high-altitude mountaineer and has experience climbing Everest and other 8,000m peaks.

The team will be using a combination of technology and intense physical training to enable them to climb at speed at altitude, and will spend hundreds of hours sleeping in specially adapted tents to simulate the thin air on the Himalayan mountain.