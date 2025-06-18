London school in running for global education prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school where more than 30% of students qualify for free school meals and more than half speak English as an additional language is in the running for a global education prize.

Rivers Academy West London, in Feltham, has been named as a finalist for the World’s Best School prize for supporting healthy lives.

The state secondary school says its curriculum helps give students in a deprived area life skills and has programmes which teach them about healthy living and sustainability.

It is one of four UK schools to reach the finals of the T4 Education prizes, meaning the UK has more finalists than any other country globally for the third year running.

One Degree Academy, in Enfield, London, is a finalist for the overcoming adversity prize.

The state-funded nursery and primary school prioritises admission for children from lower-income families.

It offers ballet and fencing as after-school activities and every child learns a musical instrument and takes swimming lessons.

Minerva Virtual Academy, an online independent secondary school, has become the first of its kind to become a finalist for the innovation prize.

It launched in 2020 and has grown from four students to more than 1,100 from 60 countries.

Heanor Gate Spencer Academy, a secondary state school in Heanor, Derbyshire, is a finalist for the community collaboration prize.

The school helps students find local employment in the former mining town which faces limited job opportunities and reduced social mobility.

Its curriculum includes self-regulation and emotional literacy, and students take part in community initiatives such as in a local gym and care home.

The winners and finalists of the five prizes – community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives – will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on November 15 and 16.

They will also receive memberships to the Best School to Work programme to help them attract and retain teachers.

Tim Wormald, the assistant principal of Rivers Academy, said: “We’re in an area of London that doesn’t always get the best news so I think it’s brilliant news for Feltham to showcase what young people in the area can do in a positive way.

“I hope it gives the students some confidence and self-belief.”

Hugh Viney, the founder and chief executive of Minerva, said he hoped the achievement would “act as proof” of the value of online schools.

“Since we launched in 2020, we have argued, and presented evidence to government, for online schools to be recognised as part of the solution to the crisis that our current system finds itself in,” he added.

“While some are receptive to the idea, there are still those that don’t see the benefits a school like ours can bring.”

Historian and educator Sir Anthony Seldon congratulated Minerva Academy on its nomination, which he said “offers a compelling glimpse of what lies ahead, a school that is flexible, global and compassionate”.

Jo Addleton, the headteacher of One Degree Academy, said: “At a time when families face growing challenges and schools are stretched more than ever, this recognition means so much.”

Matt Jones, the principal of Heanor Gate, said: “To see our work commended on a global platform fills me with profound joy. The recognition within this nomination is a testament to the unified efforts of every student, colleague, parent, and community member, and it is a moment of celebration for us all.”

Vikas Pota, the founder of T4 Education, said: “In a world being turned upside down by AI, as technology reshapes the way we learn and renders centuries-old jobs obsolete, and amid growing challenges of climate change, conflict, poverty and populism, our young people face a more precarious future than ever. And a good education, with humans at its heart, has never been more important.

“It is in schools like Rivers Academy West London, One Degree Academy, Minerva Virtual Academy, and Heanor Gate Spencer Academy where we find the innovations and expertise that give us hope for a better future.”

The winners will be announced in October.