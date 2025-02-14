Fire breaks out at Chiltern Firehouse luxury hotel
Twenty fire engines and about 125 firefighters have been called to the blaze in London.
A fire has broken out at the Chiltern Firehouse, causing about one hundred people to be evacuated from the luxury London hotel.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Friday that 20 fire engines and about 125 firefighters have been called to a blaze on Chiltern Street in Marylebone.
They said officers were first called at 2.52pm and are still at the scene, and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Videos on social media show flames which are engulfing the top of the building being doused by fire officers from a crane, while smoke billows out of the roof.
In a statement, the LFB said: “There is a fire in ducting which leads from the ground floor to the roof of the four-storey hotel with a restaurant on the ground floor. A plant room at roof level is also alight.
“Around one hundred people have evacuated the building before the brigade arrived.”
Chiltern Firehouse is frequented by celebrities and was the venue for Kylie Minogue’s 50th birthday party in 2018.
The restaurant and hotel is owned by Andre Balazs, whose property portfolio also includes Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont, another celebrity haunt.