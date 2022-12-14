Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London Fire Brigade has been put into special measures after a damning independent review.

Last month review author Nazir Afzal said a “toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse” was found in the brigade in addition to “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”.

He said they were more likely to be subject to disciplinary action, less likely to be promoted and largely unrepresented at senior levels, and also frequently racially abused.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all fire and rescue services in England.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All fire and rescue services are in the Scan phase by default, but may be escalated to Engage where there is a cause of concern.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Matt Parr said: “We should recognise that London Fire Brigade’s recent cultural review was commissioned by the brigade, whose leadership has accepted its findings without reservation.

“However, it is clear that the behavioural problems we highlighted earlier this year are deep seated and have not improved. The Engage process provides additional scrutiny of the brigade’s plans, and support for them from across the fire sector.

“We will now examine London Fire Brigade’s improvement plans more frequently and more intrusively, and work closely with the brigade to monitor its progress.”

HMICFRS said LFB has been moved into the Engage phase because there is cumulative evidence from its last inspection and afterwards of unacceptable behaviour within the brigade, including discrimination and bullying. This was reported as a cause of concern by the inspectorate in July this year.

The inspectorate also said the values and behaviours the brigade aspires to are not always demonstrated by senior leaders, and the brigade needs to do more to demonstrate progress in improving its culture.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “I recognised that LFB’s culture needed to improve which is why I commissioned the Independent Culture Review and took immediate actions when it was published last month.

“Our external complaints service is supporting colleagues and a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, harassment and bullying means all staff know what behaviours aren’t tolerated.

“Change is happening now and from the face to face meetings I’ve been having with firefighters and other staff shows there is a passion to make sure our culture works for everyone.

“We welcome the additional support as part of the Inspectorate’s enhanced monitoring programme and I look forward to working with them and other partners to monitor progress and change in the future.”